₴1.000 UAH = Sr7.159 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 UAH to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.36237.4291
Low7.13887.1388
Average7.18577.2958
Change-2.77%-3.33%
1 UAH to LKR stats

The performance of UAH to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3623 and a 30 day low of 7.1388. This means the 30 day average was 7.1857. The change for UAH to LKR was -2.77.

The performance of UAH to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.4291 and a 90 day low of 7.1388. This means the 90 day average was 7.2958. The change for UAH to LKR was -3.33.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0790.7711.321.38517.7071.509
1 EUR1.08190.8270.8331.4261.49619.1281.63
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.99211.7121.79622.9541.956

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UAH7.15866 LKR
5 UAH35.79330 LKR
10 UAH71.58660 LKR
20 UAH143.17320 LKR
50 UAH357.93300 LKR
100 UAH715.86600 LKR
250 UAH1,789.66500 LKR
500 UAH3,579.33000 LKR
1000 UAH7,158.66000 LKR
2000 UAH14,317.32000 LKR
5000 UAH35,793.30000 LKR
10000 UAH71,586.60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LKR0.13969 UAH
5 LKR0.69846 UAH
10 LKR1.39691 UAH
20 LKR2.79382 UAH
50 LKR6.98455 UAH
100 LKR13.96910 UAH
250 LKR34.92275 UAH
500 LKR69.84550 UAH
1000 LKR139.69100 UAH
2000 LKR279.38200 UAH
5000 LKR698.45500 UAH
10000 LKR1,396.91000 UAH