5,000 Sri Lankan rupees to Tunisian dinars

Convert LKR to TND at the real exchange rate

5,000 lkr
51.499 tnd

Sr1.000 LKR = DT0.01030 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 LKR0.01030 TND
5 LKR0.05150 TND
10 LKR0.10300 TND
20 LKR0.20599 TND
50 LKR0.51499 TND
100 LKR1.02997 TND
250 LKR2.57493 TND
500 LKR5.14985 TND
1000 LKR10.29970 TND
2000 LKR20.59940 TND
5000 LKR51.49850 TND
10000 LKR102.99700 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TND97.09000 LKR
5 TND485.45000 LKR
10 TND970.90000 LKR
20 TND1,941.80000 LKR
50 TND4,854.50000 LKR
100 TND9,709.00000 LKR
250 TND24,272.50000 LKR
500 TND48,545.00000 LKR
1000 TND97,090.00000 LKR
2000 TND194,180.00000 LKR
5000 TND485,450.00000 LKR
10000 TND970,900.00000 LKR