500 Lebanese pounds to CFA francs beac

Convert LBP to XAF at the real exchange rate

500 lbp
3 xaf

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = FCFA0.006846 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
How to convert Lebanese pounds to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / CFA Franc BEAC
1 LBP0.00685 XAF
5 LBP0.03423 XAF
10 LBP0.06846 XAF
20 LBP0.13692 XAF
50 LBP0.34230 XAF
100 LBP0.68460 XAF
250 LBP1.71151 XAF
500 LBP3.42302 XAF
1000 LBP6.84604 XAF
2000 LBP13.69208 XAF
5000 LBP34.23020 XAF
10000 LBP68.46040 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Lebanese Pound
1 XAF146.07000 LBP
5 XAF730.35000 LBP
10 XAF1,460.70000 LBP
20 XAF2,921.40000 LBP
50 XAF7,303.50000 LBP
100 XAF14,607.00000 LBP
250 XAF36,517.50000 LBP
500 XAF73,035.00000 LBP
1000 XAF146,070.00000 LBP
2000 XAF292,140.00000 LBP
5000 XAF730,350.00000 LBP
10000 XAF1,460,700.00000 LBP