50 Lebanese pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert LBP to MRU at the real exchange rate

50 lbp
0.02 mru

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = UM0.0004396 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 LBP0.00044 MRU
5 LBP0.00220 MRU
10 LBP0.00440 MRU
20 LBP0.00879 MRU
50 LBP0.02198 MRU
100 LBP0.04396 MRU
250 LBP0.10989 MRU
500 LBP0.21978 MRU
1000 LBP0.43955 MRU
2000 LBP0.87911 MRU
5000 LBP2.19777 MRU
10000 LBP4.39553 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Lebanese Pound
1 MRU2,275.04000 LBP
5 MRU11,375.20000 LBP
10 MRU22,750.40000 LBP
20 MRU45,500.80000 LBP
50 MRU113,752.00000 LBP
100 MRU227,504.00000 LBP
250 MRU568,760.00000 LBP
500 MRU1,137,520.00000 LBP
1000 MRU2,275,040.00000 LBP
2000 MRU4,550,080.00000 LBP
5000 MRU11,375,200.00000 LBP
10000 MRU22,750,400.00000 LBP