1,000 lbp
16 krw

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ₩0.01555 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / South Korean Won
1 LBP0.01555 KRW
5 LBP0.07776 KRW
10 LBP0.15552 KRW
20 LBP0.31104 KRW
50 LBP0.77759 KRW
100 LBP1.55518 KRW
250 LBP3.88795 KRW
500 LBP7.77590 KRW
1000 LBP15.55180 KRW
2000 LBP31.10360 KRW
5000 LBP77.75900 KRW
10000 LBP155.51800 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Lebanese Pound
1 KRW64.30110 LBP
5 KRW321.50550 LBP
10 KRW643.01100 LBP
20 KRW1,286.02200 LBP
50 KRW3,215.05500 LBP
100 KRW6,430.11000 LBP
250 KRW16,075.27500 LBP
500 KRW32,150.55000 LBP
1000 KRW64,301.10000 LBP
2000 KRW128,602.20000 LBP
5000 KRW321,505.50000 LBP
10000 KRW643,011.00000 LBP
20000 KRW1,286,022.00000 LBP
30000 KRW1,929,033.00000 LBP
40000 KRW2,572,044.00000 LBP
50000 KRW3,215,055.00000 LBP