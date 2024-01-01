Convert LBP to INR at the real exchange rate

50 Lebanese pounds to Indian rupees

50 lbp
0.05 inr

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ₹0.0009320 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:58
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6361.5060.9351.35518.1750.788
1 CAD0.73211.1981.1030.6840.99213.3080.577
1 NZD0.6110.83510.920.5710.82811.1080.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.620.89912.0670.523

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Indian Rupee
1 LBP0.00093 INR
5 LBP0.00466 INR
10 LBP0.00932 INR
20 LBP0.01864 INR
50 LBP0.04660 INR
100 LBP0.09320 INR
250 LBP0.23299 INR
500 LBP0.46599 INR
1000 LBP0.93197 INR
2000 LBP1.86394 INR
5000 LBP4.65985 INR
10000 LBP9.31970 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Lebanese Pound
1 INR1,073.00000 LBP
5 INR5,365.00000 LBP
10 INR10,730.00000 LBP
20 INR21,460.00000 LBP
50 INR53,650.00000 LBP
100 INR107,300.00000 LBP
250 INR268,250.00000 LBP
300 INR321,900.00000 LBP
500 INR536,500.00000 LBP
600 INR643,800.00000 LBP
1000 INR1,073,000.00000 LBP
2000 INR2,146,000.00000 LBP
5000 INR5,365,000.00000 LBP
10000 INR10,730,000.00000 LBP
25000 INR26,825,000.00000 LBP
50000 INR53,650,000.00000 LBP
100000 INR107,300,000.00000 LBP
1000000 INR1,073,000,000.00000 LBP
1000000000 INR1,073,000,000,000.00000 LBP