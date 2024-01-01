50 Lebanese pounds to Bermudan dollars

Convert LBP to BMD at the real exchange rate

50 lbp
0.00 bmd

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = $0.00001117 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6351.5050.9341.35418.1680.789
1 CAD0.73211.1971.1020.6840.99113.3010.578
1 NZD0.6120.83610.9210.5720.82811.1150.483
1 AUD0.6650.9081.08610.6210.912.0740.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 LBP0.00001 BMD
5 LBP0.00006 BMD
10 LBP0.00011 BMD
20 LBP0.00022 BMD
50 LBP0.00056 BMD
100 LBP0.00112 BMD
250 LBP0.00279 BMD
500 LBP0.00559 BMD
1000 LBP0.01117 BMD
2000 LBP0.02235 BMD
5000 LBP0.05587 BMD
10000 LBP0.11173 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 BMD89,500.00000 LBP
5 BMD447,500.00000 LBP
10 BMD895,000.00000 LBP
20 BMD1,790,000.00000 LBP
50 BMD4,475,000.00000 LBP
100 BMD8,950,000.00000 LBP
250 BMD22,375,000.00000 LBP
500 BMD44,750,000.00000 LBP
1000 BMD89,500,000.00000 LBP
2000 BMD179,000,000.00000 LBP
5000 BMD447,500,000.00000 LBP
10000 BMD895,000,000.00000 LBP