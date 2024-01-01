250 Kazakhstani tenges to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert KZT to XOF at the real exchange rate

250 kzt
327 xof

₸1.000 KZT = CFA1.310 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3661.35318.1540.9330.7881.6331.502
1 CAD0.73210.9913.290.6830.5771.1951.099
1 SGD0.7391.01113.4180.6890.5831.2071.11
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.083

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KZT1.30981 XOF
5 KZT6.54905 XOF
10 KZT13.09810 XOF
20 KZT26.19620 XOF
50 KZT65.49050 XOF
100 KZT130.98100 XOF
250 KZT327.45250 XOF
500 KZT654.90500 XOF
1000 KZT1,309.81000 XOF
2000 KZT2,619.62000 XOF
5000 KZT6,549.05000 XOF
10000 KZT13,098.10000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XOF0.76347 KZT
5 XOF3.81734 KZT
10 XOF7.63468 KZT
20 XOF15.26936 KZT
50 XOF38.17340 KZT
100 XOF76.34680 KZT
250 XOF190.86700 KZT
500 XOF381.73400 KZT
1000 XOF763.46800 KZT
2000 XOF1,526.93600 KZT
5000 XOF3,817.34000 KZT
10000 XOF7,634.68000 KZT