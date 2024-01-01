1 Kazakhstani tenge to Swedish kronor

Convert KZT to SEK at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = kr0.02183 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
KZT to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SEK
1 KZT to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02190.0228
Low0.02100.0210
Average0.02140.0216
Change3.70%-4.45%
1 KZT to SEK stats

The performance of KZT to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0219 and a 30 day low of 0.0210. This means the 30 day average was 0.0214. The change for KZT to SEK was 3.70.

The performance of KZT to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0228 and a 90 day low of 0.0210. This means the 90 day average was 0.0216. The change for KZT to SEK was -4.45.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Swedish Krona
1 KZT0.02183 SEK
5 KZT0.10914 SEK
10 KZT0.21829 SEK
20 KZT0.43657 SEK
50 KZT1.09143 SEK
100 KZT2.18285 SEK
250 KZT5.45713 SEK
500 KZT10.91425 SEK
1000 KZT21.82850 SEK
2000 KZT43.65700 SEK
5000 KZT109.14250 SEK
10000 KZT218.28500 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SEK45.81170 KZT
5 SEK229.05850 KZT
10 SEK458.11700 KZT
20 SEK916.23400 KZT
50 SEK2,290.58500 KZT
100 SEK4,581.17000 KZT
250 SEK11,452.92500 KZT
500 SEK22,905.85000 KZT
1000 SEK45,811.70000 KZT
2000 SEK91,623.40000 KZT
5000 SEK229,058.50000 KZT
10000 SEK458,117.00000 KZT