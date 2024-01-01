50 Kazakhstani tenges to Saudi riyals

₸1.000 KZT = SR0.007744 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 KZT to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00780.0079
Low0.00760.0076
Average0.00780.0078
Change-1.13%-2.24%
1 KZT to SAR stats

The performance of KZT to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0078 and a 30 day low of 0.0076. This means the 30 day average was 0.0078. The change for KZT to SAR was -1.13.

The performance of KZT to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0079 and a 90 day low of 0.0076. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for KZT to SAR was -2.24.

1 USD11.3831.3217.790.9270.7741.6631.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8670.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4730.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Saudi Riyal
1 KZT0.00774 SAR
5 KZT0.03872 SAR
10 KZT0.07744 SAR
20 KZT0.15487 SAR
50 KZT0.38718 SAR
100 KZT0.77436 SAR
250 KZT1.93589 SAR
500 KZT3.87178 SAR
1000 KZT7.74356 SAR
2000 KZT15.48712 SAR
5000 KZT38.71780 SAR
10000 KZT77.43560 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SAR129.14000 KZT
5 SAR645.70000 KZT
10 SAR1,291.40000 KZT
20 SAR2,582.80000 KZT
50 SAR6,457.00000 KZT
100 SAR12,914.00000 KZT
250 SAR32,285.00000 KZT
500 SAR64,570.00000 KZT
1000 SAR129,140.00000 KZT
2000 SAR258,280.00000 KZT
5000 SAR645,700.00000 KZT
10000 SAR1,291,400.00000 KZT