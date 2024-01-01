50 Kazakhstani tenges to Saudi riyals

50 kzt
0.42 sar

1.00000 KZT = 0.00834 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
1 EUR10.8547751.0776589.45971.453051.650430.9482318.3808
1 GBP1.169911.2608104.6641.71.930931.1093321.5047
1 USD0.927950.793147183.01371.348351.531510.8801517.0564
1 INR0.01117820.009554410.012046210.01624250.01844890.01060250.205465

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Saudi Riyal
1 KZT0.00834 SAR
5 KZT0.04170 SAR
10 KZT0.08341 SAR
20 KZT0.16682 SAR
50 KZT0.41704 SAR
100 KZT0.83408 SAR
250 KZT2.08519 SAR
500 KZT4.17039 SAR
1000 KZT8.34077 SAR
2000 KZT16.68154 SAR
5000 KZT41.70385 SAR
10000 KZT83.40770 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SAR119.89300 KZT
5 SAR599.46500 KZT
10 SAR1198.93000 KZT
20 SAR2397.86000 KZT
50 SAR5994.65000 KZT
100 SAR11989.30000 KZT
250 SAR29973.25000 KZT
500 SAR59946.50000 KZT
1000 SAR119893.00000 KZT
2000 SAR239786.00000 KZT
5000 SAR599465.00000 KZT
10000 SAR1198930.00000 KZT