Kazakhstani tenges to Polish zloty today

Convert KZT to PLN at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = zł0.008307 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:17
KZT to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PLN
1 KZT to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00830.0084
Low0.00790.0079
Average0.00810.0081
Change4.66%-0.07%
1 KZT to PLN stats

The performance of KZT to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0083 and a 30 day low of 0.0079. This means the 30 day average was 0.0081. The change for KZT to PLN was 4.66.

The performance of KZT to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0084 and a 90 day low of 0.0079. This means the 90 day average was 0.0081. The change for KZT to PLN was -0.07.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Polish Zloty
1 KZT0.00831 PLN
5 KZT0.04154 PLN
10 KZT0.08307 PLN
20 KZT0.16615 PLN
50 KZT0.41537 PLN
100 KZT0.83074 PLN
250 KZT2.07685 PLN
500 KZT4.15370 PLN
1000 KZT8.30739 PLN
2000 KZT16.61478 PLN
5000 KZT41.53695 PLN
10000 KZT83.07390 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PLN120.37500 KZT
5 PLN601.87500 KZT
10 PLN1,203.75000 KZT
20 PLN2,407.50000 KZT
50 PLN6,018.75000 KZT
100 PLN12,037.50000 KZT
250 PLN30,093.75000 KZT
500 PLN60,187.50000 KZT
1000 PLN120,375.00000 KZT
2000 PLN240,750.00000 KZT
5000 PLN601,875.00000 KZT
10000 PLN1,203,750.00000 KZT