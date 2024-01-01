500 Kazakhstani tenges to Namibian dollars

Convert KZT to NAD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = $0.03669 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:00
KZT to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NAD
1 KZT to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03670.0388
Low0.03550.0355
Average0.03610.0370
Change1.81%-4.97%
1 KZT to NAD stats

The performance of KZT to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0367 and a 30 day low of 0.0355. This means the 30 day average was 0.0361. The change for KZT to NAD was 1.81.

The performance of KZT to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0388 and a 90 day low of 0.0355. This means the 90 day average was 0.0370. The change for KZT to NAD was -4.97.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.382551.3207517.79340.92690.7736641.662931.50455
1 CAD0.72330110.955312.870.6704060.5595921.20281.08824
1 SGD0.7571461.04679113.47220.7017750.5857771.259081.13916
1 ZAR0.05620060.07770020.07422710.05209070.04348040.09345740.0845567

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Namibian Dollar
1 KZT0.03669 NAD
5 KZT0.18344 NAD
10 KZT0.36689 NAD
20 KZT0.73378 NAD
50 KZT1.83444 NAD
100 KZT3.66888 NAD
250 KZT9.17220 NAD
500 KZT18.34440 NAD
1000 KZT36.68880 NAD
2000 KZT73.37760 NAD
5000 KZT183.44400 NAD
10000 KZT366.88800 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NAD27.25630 KZT
5 NAD136.28150 KZT
10 NAD272.56300 KZT
20 NAD545.12600 KZT
50 NAD1362.81500 KZT
100 NAD2725.63000 KZT
250 NAD6814.07500 KZT
500 NAD13628.15000 KZT
1000 NAD27256.30000 KZT
2000 NAD54512.60000 KZT
5000 NAD136281.50000 KZT
10000 NAD272563.00000 KZT