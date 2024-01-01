500 Kazakhstani tenges to Israeli new sheqels

Convert KZT to ILS at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₪0.007836 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 KZT to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00790.0080
Low0.00760.0075
Average0.00780.0078
Change-0.08%1.39%
View full history

1 KZT to ILS stats

The performance of KZT to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0079 and a 30 day low of 0.0076. This means the 30 day average was 0.0078. The change for KZT to ILS was -0.08.

The performance of KZT to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0080 and a 90 day low of 0.0075. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for KZT to ILS was 1.39.

Track market ratesView KZT to ILS chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.7810.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8610.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4670.7020.5861.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0440.0940.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KZT0.00784 ILS
5 KZT0.03918 ILS
10 KZT0.07836 ILS
20 KZT0.15673 ILS
50 KZT0.39182 ILS
100 KZT0.78365 ILS
250 KZT1.95911 ILS
500 KZT3.91823 ILS
1000 KZT7.83645 ILS
2000 KZT15.67290 ILS
5000 KZT39.18225 ILS
10000 KZT78.36450 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ILS127.60900 KZT
5 ILS638.04500 KZT
10 ILS1,276.09000 KZT
20 ILS2,552.18000 KZT
50 ILS6,380.45000 KZT
100 ILS12,760.90000 KZT
250 ILS31,902.25000 KZT
500 ILS63,804.50000 KZT
1000 ILS127,609.00000 KZT
2000 ILS255,218.00000 KZT
5000 ILS638,045.00000 KZT
10000 ILS1,276,090.00000 KZT