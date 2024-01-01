10 Kazakhstani tenges to Hong Kong dollars

Convert KZT to HKD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = $0.01602 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:01
KZT to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HKD
1 KZT to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01630.0165
Low0.01580.0158
Average0.01610.0162
Change-1.42%-2.82%
1 KZT to HKD stats

The performance of KZT to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0163 and a 30 day low of 0.0158. This means the 30 day average was 0.0161. The change for KZT to HKD was -1.42.

The performance of KZT to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0165 and a 90 day low of 0.0158. This means the 90 day average was 0.0162. The change for KZT to HKD was -2.82.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KZT0.01602 HKD
5 KZT0.08009 HKD
10 KZT0.16017 HKD
20 KZT0.32034 HKD
50 KZT0.80085 HKD
100 KZT1.60170 HKD
250 KZT4.00425 HKD
500 KZT8.00850 HKD
1000 KZT16.01700 HKD
2000 KZT32.03400 HKD
5000 KZT80.08500 HKD
10000 KZT160.17000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 HKD6,243.35000 KZT
200 HKD12,486.70000 KZT
300 HKD18,730.05000 KZT
500 HKD31,216.75000 KZT
1000 HKD62,433.50000 KZT
2000 HKD124,867.00000 KZT
2500 HKD156,083.75000 KZT
3000 HKD187,300.50000 KZT
4000 HKD249,734.00000 KZT
5000 HKD312,167.50000 KZT
10000 HKD624,335.00000 KZT
20000 HKD1,248,670.00000 KZT