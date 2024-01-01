Kazakhstani tenges to Botswanan pulas today

Convert KZT to BWP at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = P0.02758 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:19
KZT to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BWP
1 KZT to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02760.0287
Low0.02690.0269
Average0.02730.0277
Change0.75%-3.45%
View full history

1 KZT to BWP stats

The performance of KZT to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0276 and a 30 day low of 0.0269. This means the 30 day average was 0.0273. The change for KZT to BWP was 0.75.

The performance of KZT to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0287 and a 90 day low of 0.0269. This means the 90 day average was 0.0277. The change for KZT to BWP was -3.45.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.8170.9270.7741.6631.506
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8860.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.046113.4830.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Botswanan Pula
1 KZT0.02758 BWP
5 KZT0.13792 BWP
10 KZT0.27584 BWP
20 KZT0.55168 BWP
50 KZT1.37920 BWP
100 KZT2.75839 BWP
250 KZT6.89598 BWP
500 KZT13.79195 BWP
1000 KZT27.58390 BWP
2000 KZT55.16780 BWP
5000 KZT137.91950 BWP
10000 KZT275.83900 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BWP36.25300 KZT
5 BWP181.26500 KZT
10 BWP362.53000 KZT
20 BWP725.06000 KZT
50 BWP1,812.65000 KZT
100 BWP3,625.30000 KZT
250 BWP9,063.25000 KZT
500 BWP18,126.50000 KZT
1000 BWP36,253.00000 KZT
2000 BWP72,506.00000 KZT
5000 BWP181,265.00000 KZT
10000 BWP362,530.00000 KZT