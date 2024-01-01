Kazakhstani tenges to Botswanan pulas today

Convert KZT to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
28.69 bwp

₸1.000 KZT = P0.02869 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
1 KZT to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03070.0313
Low0.02870.0287
Average0.02990.0305
Change-6.11%-6.41%
1 KZT to BWP stats

The performance of KZT to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0307 and a 30 day low of 0.0287. This means the 30 day average was 0.0299. The change for KZT to BWP was -6.11.

The performance of KZT to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0313 and a 90 day low of 0.0287. This means the 90 day average was 0.0305. The change for KZT to BWP was -6.41.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Botswanan Pula
1 KZT0,02869 BWP
5 KZT0,14343 BWP
10 KZT0,28686 BWP
20 KZT0,57372 BWP
50 KZT1,43429 BWP
100 KZT2,86858 BWP
250 KZT7,17145 BWP
500 KZT14,34290 BWP
1000 KZT28,68580 BWP
2000 KZT57,37160 BWP
5000 KZT143,42900 BWP
10000 KZT286,85800 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BWP34,86050 KZT
5 BWP174,30250 KZT
10 BWP348,60500 KZT
20 BWP697,21000 KZT
50 BWP1.743,02500 KZT
100 BWP3.486,05000 KZT
250 BWP8.715,12500 KZT
500 BWP17.430,25000 KZT
1000 BWP34.860,50000 KZT
2000 BWP69.721,00000 KZT
5000 BWP174.302,50000 KZT
10000 BWP348.605,00000 KZT