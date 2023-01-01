10 Kazakhstani tenges to Botswanan pulas

10 kzt
0,29 bwp

1.00000 KZT = 0.02935 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Botswanan Pula
1 KZT0.02935 BWP
5 KZT0.14676 BWP
10 KZT0.29352 BWP
20 KZT0.58704 BWP
50 KZT1.46760 BWP
100 KZT2.93520 BWP
250 KZT7.33800 BWP
500 KZT14.67600 BWP
1000 KZT29.35200 BWP
2000 KZT58.70400 BWP
5000 KZT146.76000 BWP
10000 KZT293.52000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BWP34.06920 KZT
5 BWP170.34600 KZT
10 BWP340.69200 KZT
20 BWP681.38400 KZT
50 BWP1703.46000 KZT
100 BWP3406.92000 KZT
250 BWP8517.30000 KZT
500 BWP17034.60000 KZT
1000 BWP34069.20000 KZT
2000 BWP68138.40000 KZT
5000 BWP170346.00000 KZT
10000 BWP340692.00000 KZT