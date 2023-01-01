500 Botswanan pulas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BWP to KZT at the real exchange rate

500 bwp
16857.60 kzt

1.00000 BWP = 33.71520 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
How to convert Botswanan pulas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BWP33.71520 KZT
5 BWP168.57600 KZT
10 BWP337.15200 KZT
20 BWP674.30400 KZT
50 BWP1685.76000 KZT
100 BWP3371.52000 KZT
250 BWP8428.80000 KZT
500 BWP16857.60000 KZT
1000 BWP33715.20000 KZT
2000 BWP67430.40000 KZT
5000 BWP168576.00000 KZT
10000 BWP337152.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Botswanan Pula
1 KZT0.02966 BWP
5 KZT0.14830 BWP
10 KZT0.29660 BWP
20 KZT0.59320 BWP
50 KZT1.48301 BWP
100 KZT2.96602 BWP
250 KZT7.41505 BWP
500 KZT14.83010 BWP
1000 KZT29.66020 BWP
2000 KZT59.32040 BWP
5000 KZT148.30100 BWP
10000 KZT296.60200 BWP