250 Kazakhstani tenges to Brunei dollars

Convert KZT to BND at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = B$0.002725 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BND
1 KZT to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00270.0028
Low0.00260.0026
Average0.00270.0027
Change1.82%-3.84%
View full history

1 KZT to BND stats

The performance of KZT to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0027 and a 30 day low of 0.0026. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for KZT to BND was 1.82.

The performance of KZT to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0026. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for KZT to BND was -3.84.

Track market ratesView KZT to BND chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32217.8160.9270.7741.6631.506
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8850.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.046113.4790.7020.5851.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Brunei Dollar
1 KZT0.00273 BND
5 KZT0.01363 BND
10 KZT0.02725 BND
20 KZT0.05451 BND
50 KZT0.13627 BND
100 KZT0.27253 BND
250 KZT0.68133 BND
500 KZT1.36266 BND
1000 KZT2.72531 BND
2000 KZT5.45062 BND
5000 KZT13.62655 BND
10000 KZT27.25310 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BND366.93000 KZT
5 BND1,834.65000 KZT
10 BND3,669.30000 KZT
20 BND7,338.60000 KZT
50 BND18,346.50000 KZT
100 BND36,693.00000 KZT
250 BND91,732.50000 KZT
500 BND183,465.00000 KZT
1000 BND366,930.00000 KZT
2000 BND733,860.00000 KZT
5000 BND1,834,650.00000 KZT
10000 BND3,669,300.00000 KZT