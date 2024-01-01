5,000 Kazakhstani tenges to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert KZT to AED at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = د.إ0.007573 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AED
1 KZT to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00770.0078
Low0.00740.0074
Average0.00760.0076
Change-1.23%-2.34%
1 KZT to AED stats

The performance of KZT to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0077 and a 30 day low of 0.0074. This means the 30 day average was 0.0076. The change for KZT to AED was -1.23.

The performance of KZT to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0078 and a 90 day low of 0.0074. This means the 90 day average was 0.0076. The change for KZT to AED was -2.34.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32217.8060.9270.7741.6641.506
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8770.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7561.046113.470.7020.5851.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KZT0.00757 AED
5 KZT0.03787 AED
10 KZT0.07573 AED
20 KZT0.15147 AED
50 KZT0.37866 AED
100 KZT0.75733 AED
250 KZT1.89331 AED
500 KZT3.78663 AED
1000 KZT7.57325 AED
2000 KZT15.14650 AED
5000 KZT37.86625 AED
10000 KZT75.73250 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AED132.04400 KZT
5 AED660.22000 KZT
10 AED1,320.44000 KZT
20 AED2,640.88000 KZT
50 AED6,602.20000 KZT
100 AED13,204.40000 KZT
250 AED33,011.00000 KZT
500 AED66,022.00000 KZT
1000 AED132,044.00000 KZT
2000 AED264,088.00000 KZT
5000 AED660,220.00000 KZT
10000 AED1,320,440.00000 KZT