5,000 Cayman Islands dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert KYD to SEK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = kr12.92 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 KYD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.919813.2184
Low12.296112.2961
Average12.625112.6484
Change5.07%-2.09%
View full history

1 KYD to SEK stats

The performance of KYD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.9198 and a 30 day low of 12.2961. This means the 30 day average was 12.6251. The change for KYD to SEK was 5.07.

The performance of KYD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.2184 and a 90 day low of 12.2961. This means the 90 day average was 12.6484. The change for KYD to SEK was -2.09.

Track market ratesView KYD to SEK chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0810.9271.32217.7971.5071.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.6611.42619.1891.6251.4910.835
1 SGD0.75663.5890.701113.4591.141.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 KYD12.91980 SEK
5 KYD64.59900 SEK
10 KYD129.19800 SEK
20 KYD258.39600 SEK
50 KYD645.99000 SEK
100 KYD1,291.98000 SEK
250 KYD3,229.95000 SEK
500 KYD6,459.90000 SEK
1000 KYD12,919.80000 SEK
2000 KYD25,839.60000 SEK
5000 KYD64,599.00000 SEK
10000 KYD129,198.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 SEK0.07740 KYD
5 SEK0.38700 KYD
10 SEK0.77401 KYD
20 SEK1.54802 KYD
50 SEK3.87004 KYD
100 SEK7.74008 KYD
250 SEK19.35020 KYD
500 SEK38.70040 KYD
1000 SEK77.40080 KYD
2000 SEK154.80160 KYD
5000 SEK387.00400 KYD
10000 SEK774.00800 KYD