20 Cayman Islands dollars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert KYD to MAD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = د.م.12.07 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 KYD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.107812.1195
Low11.776411.7512
Average11.959511.9278
Change2.52%0.28%
View full history

1 KYD to MAD stats

The performance of KYD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.1078 and a 30 day low of 11.7764. This means the 30 day average was 11.9595. The change for KYD to MAD was 2.52.

The performance of KYD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.1195 and a 90 day low of 11.7512. This means the 90 day average was 11.9278. The change for KYD to MAD was 0.28.

Track market ratesView KYD to MAD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0710.9271.32117.7781.5061.3820.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2110.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07990.711.42619.181.6251.4910.835
1 SGD0.75763.6250.701113.4551.141.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 KYD12.07300 MAD
5 KYD60.36500 MAD
10 KYD120.73000 MAD
20 KYD241.46000 MAD
50 KYD603.65000 MAD
100 KYD1,207.30000 MAD
250 KYD3,018.25000 MAD
500 KYD6,036.50000 MAD
1000 KYD12,073.00000 MAD
2000 KYD24,146.00000 MAD
5000 KYD60,365.00000 MAD
10000 KYD120,730.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MAD0.08283 KYD
5 MAD0.41415 KYD
10 MAD0.82829 KYD
20 MAD1.65658 KYD
50 MAD4.14146 KYD
100 MAD8.28291 KYD
250 MAD20.70728 KYD
500 MAD41.41455 KYD
1000 MAD82.82910 KYD
2000 MAD165.65820 KYD
5000 MAD414.14550 KYD
10000 MAD828.29100 KYD