10 thousand Cayman Islands dollars to Hong Kong dollars
Convert KYD to HKD at the real exchange rate
KYD to HKD conversion chart
1 KYD = 9.47476 HKD
0
|1 KYD to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.4952
|9.5296
|Low
|9.4667
|9.4667
|Average
|9.4771
|9.4985
|Change
|-0.18%
|-0.48%
|View full history
1 KYD to HKD stats
The performance of KYD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.4952 and a 30 day low of 9.4667. This means the 30 day average was 9.4771. The change for KYD to HKD was -0.18.
The performance of KYD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.5296 and a 90 day low of 9.4667. This means the 90 day average was 9.4985. The change for KYD to HKD was -0.48.
|Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 KYD
|9.47476 HKD
|5 KYD
|47.37380 HKD
|10 KYD
|94.74760 HKD
|20 KYD
|189.49520 HKD
|50 KYD
|473.73800 HKD
|100 KYD
|947.47600 HKD
|250 KYD
|2,368.69000 HKD
|500 KYD
|4,737.38000 HKD
|1000 KYD
|9,474.76000 HKD
|2000 KYD
|18,949.52000 HKD
|5000 KYD
|47,373.80000 HKD
|10000 KYD
|94,747.60000 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
|100 HKD
|10.55440 KYD
|200 HKD
|21.10880 KYD
|300 HKD
|31.66320 KYD
|500 HKD
|52.77200 KYD
|1000 HKD
|105.54400 KYD
|2000 HKD
|211.08800 KYD
|2500 HKD
|263.86000 KYD
|3000 HKD
|316.63200 KYD
|4000 HKD
|422.17600 KYD
|5000 HKD
|527.72000 KYD
|10000 HKD
|1,055.44000 KYD
|20000 HKD
|2,110.88000 KYD