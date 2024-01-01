10 thousand Cayman Islands dollars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert KYD to HKD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = $9.475 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HKD
1 KYD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.49529.5296
Low9.46679.4667
Average9.47719.4985
Change-0.18%-0.48%
View full history

1 KYD to HKD stats

The performance of KYD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.4952 and a 30 day low of 9.4667. This means the 30 day average was 9.4771. The change for KYD to HKD was -0.18.

The performance of KYD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.5296 and a 90 day low of 9.4667. This means the 90 day average was 9.4985. The change for KYD to HKD was -0.48.

Track market ratesView KYD to HKD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0630.9271.32217.7921.5071.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.65811.42619.1881.6251.4920.835
1 SGD0.75663.5660.701113.4541.1391.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KYD9.47476 HKD
5 KYD47.37380 HKD
10 KYD94.74760 HKD
20 KYD189.49520 HKD
50 KYD473.73800 HKD
100 KYD947.47600 HKD
250 KYD2,368.69000 HKD
500 KYD4,737.38000 HKD
1000 KYD9,474.76000 HKD
2000 KYD18,949.52000 HKD
5000 KYD47,373.80000 HKD
10000 KYD94,747.60000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
100 HKD10.55440 KYD
200 HKD21.10880 KYD
300 HKD31.66320 KYD
500 HKD52.77200 KYD
1000 HKD105.54400 KYD
2000 HKD211.08800 KYD
2500 HKD263.86000 KYD
3000 HKD316.63200 KYD
4000 HKD422.17600 KYD
5000 HKD527.72000 KYD
10000 HKD1,055.44000 KYD
20000 HKD2,110.88000 KYD