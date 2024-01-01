10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Swedish kronor
Convert KWD to SEK at the real exchange rate
KWD to SEK conversion chart
1 KWD = 34.57610 SEK
0
|1 KWD to SEK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|34.5798
|35.4396
|Low
|33.0453
|33.0453
|Average
|33.7838
|33.9347
|Change
|3.45%
|-2.33%
|View full history
1 KWD to SEK stats
The performance of KWD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.5798 and a 30 day low of 33.0453. This means the 30 day average was 33.7838. The change for KWD to SEK was 3.45.
The performance of KWD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.4396 and a 90 day low of 33.0453. This means the 90 day average was 33.9347. The change for KWD to SEK was -2.33.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swedish Krona
|1 KWD
|34.57610 SEK
|5 KWD
|172.88050 SEK
|10 KWD
|345.76100 SEK
|20 KWD
|691.52200 SEK
|50 KWD
|1,728.80500 SEK
|100 KWD
|3,457.61000 SEK
|250 KWD
|8,644.02500 SEK
|500 KWD
|17,288.05000 SEK
|1000 KWD
|34,576.10000 SEK
|2000 KWD
|69,152.20000 SEK
|5000 KWD
|172,880.50000 SEK
|10000 KWD
|345,761.00000 SEK