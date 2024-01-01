1 Kuwaiti dinar to Israeli new sheqels

Convert KWD to ILS at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₪12.35 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 KWD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.445112.5308
Low12.110511.8818
Average12.279712.2172
Change-0.55%2.64%
View full history

1 KWD to ILS stats

The performance of KWD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.4451 and a 30 day low of 12.1105. This means the 30 day average was 12.2797. The change for KWD to ILS was -0.55.

The performance of KWD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.5308 and a 90 day low of 11.8818. This means the 90 day average was 12.2172. The change for KWD to ILS was 2.64.

Track market ratesView KWD to ILS chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.090.92717.7911.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.340.044
1 EUR1.07890.674119.1841.6251.7951,844.293.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7270.05210.0850.09496.1380.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KWD12.35080 ILS
5 KWD61.75400 ILS
10 KWD123.50800 ILS
20 KWD247.01600 ILS
50 KWD617.54000 ILS
100 KWD1,235.08000 ILS
250 KWD3,087.70000 ILS
500 KWD6,175.40000 ILS
1000 KWD12,350.80000 ILS
2000 KWD24,701.60000 ILS
5000 KWD61,754.00000 ILS
10000 KWD123,508.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ILS0.08097 KWD
5 ILS0.40483 KWD
10 ILS0.80967 KWD
20 ILS1.61933 KWD
50 ILS4.04833 KWD
100 ILS8.09665 KWD
250 ILS20.24163 KWD
500 ILS40.48325 KWD
1000 ILS80.96650 KWD
2000 ILS161.93300 KWD
5000 ILS404.83250 KWD
10000 ILS809.66500 KWD