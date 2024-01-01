1 Kuwaiti dinar to Israeli new sheqels

Convert KWD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 kwd
11.72 ils

1.00000 KWD = 11.72210 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.00910.9278518.88251.530921.632791493.73.67285
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.2274750.01844290.0196717.99440.0442464
1 EUR1.077789.4589120.34971.649881.759651609.763.95823
1 ZAR0.05295914.396090.049140810.08107640.086470979.1050.194511

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KWD11.72210 ILS
5 KWD58.61050 ILS
10 KWD117.22100 ILS
20 KWD234.44200 ILS
50 KWD586.10500 ILS
100 KWD1172.21000 ILS
250 KWD2930.52500 ILS
500 KWD5861.05000 ILS
1000 KWD11722.10000 ILS
2000 KWD23444.20000 ILS
5000 KWD58610.50000 ILS
10000 KWD117221.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ILS0.08531 KWD
5 ILS0.42655 KWD
10 ILS0.85309 KWD
20 ILS1.70618 KWD
50 ILS4.26546 KWD
100 ILS8.53091 KWD
250 ILS21.32728 KWD
500 ILS42.65455 KWD
1000 ILS85.30910 KWD
2000 ILS170.61820 KWD
5000 ILS426.54550 KWD
10000 ILS853.09100 KWD