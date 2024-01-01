20 Israeli new sheqels to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert ILS to KWD at the real exchange rate

20 ils
1.602 kwd

₪1.000 ILS = ك0.08011 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08500.0850
Low0.08010.0801
Average0.08330.0828
Change-2.28%-3.22%
1 ILS to KWD stats

The performance of ILS to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0850 and a 30 day low of 0.0801. This means the 30 day average was 0.0833. The change for ILS to KWD was -2.28.

The performance of ILS to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0850 and a 90 day low of 0.0801. This means the 90 day average was 0.0828. The change for ILS to KWD was -3.22.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ILS0.08011 KWD
5 ILS0.40056 KWD
10 ILS0.80112 KWD
20 ILS1.60224 KWD
50 ILS4.00560 KWD
100 ILS8.01119 KWD
250 ILS20.02798 KWD
500 ILS40.05595 KWD
1000 ILS80.11190 KWD
2000 ILS160.22380 KWD
5000 ILS400.55950 KWD
10000 ILS801.11900 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KWD12.48250 ILS
5 KWD62.41250 ILS
10 KWD124.82500 ILS
20 KWD249.65000 ILS
50 KWD624.12500 ILS
100 KWD1,248.25000 ILS
250 KWD3,120.62500 ILS
500 KWD6,241.25000 ILS
1000 KWD12,482.50000 ILS
2000 KWD24,965.00000 ILS
5000 KWD62,412.50000 ILS
10000 KWD124,825.00000 ILS