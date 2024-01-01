Comorian francs to Saudi riyals today

Convert KMF to SAR at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = SR0.008225 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:25
KMF to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SAR
1 KMF to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00850.0085
Low0.00820.0082
Average0.00840.0084
Change-2.93%-0.62%
1 KMF to SAR stats

The performance of KMF to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0085 and a 30 day low of 0.0082. This means the 30 day average was 0.0084. The change for KMF to SAR was -2.93.

The performance of KMF to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0085 and a 90 day low of 0.0082. This means the 90 day average was 0.0084. The change for KMF to SAR was -0.62.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 KMF0.00823 SAR
5 KMF0.04113 SAR
10 KMF0.08225 SAR
20 KMF0.16450 SAR
50 KMF0.41126 SAR
100 KMF0.82251 SAR
250 KMF2.05628 SAR
500 KMF4.11256 SAR
1000 KMF8.22512 SAR
2000 KMF16.45024 SAR
5000 KMF41.12560 SAR
10000 KMF82.25120 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Comorian Franc
1 SAR121.57900 KMF
5 SAR607.89500 KMF
10 SAR1,215.79000 KMF
20 SAR2,431.58000 KMF
50 SAR6,078.95000 KMF
100 SAR12,157.90000 KMF
250 SAR30,394.75000 KMF
500 SAR60,789.50000 KMF
1000 SAR121,579.00000 KMF
2000 SAR243,158.00000 KMF
5000 SAR607,895.00000 KMF
10000 SAR1,215,790.00000 KMF