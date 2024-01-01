Comorian francs to Pakistani rupees today

Convert KMF to PKR at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ₨0.6088 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KMF to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 KMF to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.63240.6353
Low0.60880.6088
Average0.62080.6235
Change-3.04%-0.82%
View full history

1 KMF to PKR stats

The performance of KMF to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6324 and a 30 day low of 0.6088. This means the 30 day average was 0.6208. The change for KMF to PKR was -3.04.

The performance of KMF to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6353 and a 90 day low of 0.6088. This means the 90 day average was 0.6235. The change for KMF to PKR was -0.82.

Track market ratesView KMF to PKR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07890.5971.4921.6280.93421.432
1 GBP1.19911.291108.5771.7881.9511.11925.685
1 USD0.9280.774184.0811.3841.5110.86719.89
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 KMF0.60876 PKR
5 KMF3.04381 PKR
10 KMF6.08761 PKR
20 KMF12.17522 PKR
50 KMF30.43805 PKR
100 KMF60.87610 PKR
250 KMF152.19025 PKR
500 KMF304.38050 PKR
1000 KMF608.76100 PKR
2000 KMF1,217.52200 PKR
5000 KMF3,043.80500 PKR
10000 KMF6,087.61000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 PKR1.64268 KMF
5 PKR8.21340 KMF
10 PKR16.42680 KMF
20 PKR32.85360 KMF
50 PKR82.13400 KMF
100 PKR164.26800 KMF
250 PKR410.67000 KMF
500 PKR821.34000 KMF
1000 PKR1,642.68000 KMF
2000 PKR3,285.36000 KMF
5000 PKR8,213.40000 KMF
10000 PKR16,426.80000 KMF