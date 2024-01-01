Comorian francs to Lebanese pounds today

Convert KMF to LBP at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ل.ل.196.0 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:18
KMF to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LBP
1 KMF to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High203.6500203.6740
Low195.9490195.9490
Average199.9129200.3917
Change-3.06%-0.77%
1 KMF to LBP stats

The performance of KMF to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 203.6500 and a 30 day low of 195.9490. This means the 30 day average was 199.9129. The change for KMF to LBP was -3.06.

The performance of KMF to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 203.6740 and a 90 day low of 195.9490. This means the 90 day average was 200.3917. The change for KMF to LBP was -0.77.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 KMF195.95500 LBP
5 KMF979.77500 LBP
10 KMF1959.55000 LBP
20 KMF3919.10000 LBP
50 KMF9797.75000 LBP
100 KMF19595.50000 LBP
250 KMF48988.75000 LBP
500 KMF97977.50000 LBP
1000 KMF195955.00000 LBP
2000 KMF391910.00000 LBP
5000 KMF979775.00000 LBP
10000 KMF1959550.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Comorian Franc
1 LBP0.00510 KMF
5 LBP0.02552 KMF
10 LBP0.05103 KMF
20 LBP0.10206 KMF
50 LBP0.25516 KMF
100 LBP0.51032 KMF
250 LBP1.27581 KMF
500 LBP2.55161 KMF
1000 LBP5.10322 KMF
2000 LBP10.20644 KMF
5000 LBP25.51610 KMF
10000 LBP51.03220 KMF