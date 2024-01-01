Convert LBP to KMF at the real exchange rate

5,000 Lebanese pounds to Comorian francs

5,000 lbp
26 kmf

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = CF0.005140 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3671.6361.5060.9351.35518.1710.789
1 CAD0.73211.1971.1020.6840.99213.2970.577
1 NZD0.6110.83510.9210.5720.82811.1090.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.6210.912.0660.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Comorian Franc
1 LBP0.00514 KMF
5 LBP0.02570 KMF
10 LBP0.05140 KMF
20 LBP0.10281 KMF
50 LBP0.25701 KMF
100 LBP0.51403 KMF
250 LBP1.28507 KMF
500 LBP2.57014 KMF
1000 LBP5.14027 KMF
2000 LBP10.28054 KMF
5000 LBP25.70135 KMF
10000 LBP51.40270 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 KMF194.54200 LBP
5 KMF972.71000 LBP
10 KMF1,945.42000 LBP
20 KMF3,890.84000 LBP
50 KMF9,727.10000 LBP
100 KMF19,454.20000 LBP
250 KMF48,635.50000 LBP
500 KMF97,271.00000 LBP
1000 KMF194,542.00000 LBP
2000 KMF389,084.00000 LBP
5000 KMF972,710.00000 LBP
10000 KMF1,945,420.00000 LBP