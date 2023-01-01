1 thousand Comorian francs to Lebanese pounds

Convert KMF to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
33,518.10 lbp

1.00000 KMF = 33.51810 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:10
How to convert Comorian francs to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 KMF33.51810 LBP
5 KMF167.59050 LBP
10 KMF335.18100 LBP
20 KMF670.36200 LBP
50 KMF1675.90500 LBP
100 KMF3351.81000 LBP
250 KMF8379.52500 LBP
500 KMF16759.05000 LBP
1000 KMF33518.10000 LBP
2000 KMF67036.20000 LBP
5000 KMF167590.50000 LBP
10000 KMF335181.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Comorian Franc
1 LBP0.02983 KMF
5 LBP0.14917 KMF
10 LBP0.29835 KMF
20 LBP0.59669 KMF
50 LBP1.49173 KMF
100 LBP2.98346 KMF
250 LBP7.45865 KMF
500 LBP14.91730 KMF
1000 LBP29.83460 KMF
2000 LBP59.66920 KMF
5000 LBP149.17300 KMF
10000 LBP298.34600 KMF