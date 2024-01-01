Comorian francs to Colombian pesos today

Convert KMF to COP at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = $9.468 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
KMF to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

COP
1 KMF to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.54119.6003
Low9.29428.8814
Average9.40679.2812
Change0.80%6.52%
1 KMF to COP stats

The performance of KMF to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.5411 and a 30 day low of 9.2942. This means the 30 day average was 9.4067. The change for KMF to COP was 0.80.

The performance of KMF to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.6003 and a 90 day low of 8.8814. This means the 90 day average was 9.2812. The change for KMF to COP was 6.52.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Colombian Peso
1 KMF9.46805 COP
5 KMF47.34025 COP
10 KMF94.68050 COP
20 KMF189.36100 COP
50 KMF473.40250 COP
100 KMF946.80500 COP
250 KMF2,367.01250 COP
500 KMF4,734.02500 COP
1000 KMF9,468.05000 COP
2000 KMF18,936.10000 COP
5000 KMF47,340.25000 COP
10000 KMF94,680.50000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Comorian Franc
1 COP0.10562 KMF
5 COP0.52809 KMF
10 COP1.05618 KMF
20 COP2.11236 KMF
50 COP5.28090 KMF
100 COP10.56180 KMF
250 COP26.40450 KMF
500 COP52.80900 KMF
1000 COP105.61800 KMF
2000 COP211.23600 KMF
5000 COP528.09000 KMF
10000 COP1,056.18000 KMF