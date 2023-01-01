500 Comorian francs to Bahraini dinars

Convert KMF to BHD at the real exchange rate

500 kmf
0.420 bhd

1.00000 KMF = 0.00084 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862481.0970591.24921.463961.622020.94459518.7283
1 GBP1.1594511.272105.8011.697421.880681.0952121.7149
1 USD0.911550.786164183.17691.334451.478520.8610517.0715
1 INR0.0109590.009451710.012022610.01604350.01777570.0103520.205243

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 KMF0.00084 BHD
5 KMF0.00420 BHD
10 KMF0.00841 BHD
20 KMF0.01681 BHD
50 KMF0.04203 BHD
100 KMF0.08407 BHD
250 KMF0.21017 BHD
500 KMF0.42035 BHD
1000 KMF0.84069 BHD
2000 KMF1.68138 BHD
5000 KMF4.20346 BHD
10000 KMF8.40692 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Comorian Franc
1 BHD1189.50000 KMF
5 BHD5947.50000 KMF
10 BHD11895.00000 KMF
20 BHD23790.00000 KMF
50 BHD59475.00000 KMF
100 BHD118950.00000 KMF
250 BHD297375.00000 KMF
500 BHD594750.00000 KMF
1000 BHD1189500.00000 KMF
2000 BHD2379000.00000 KMF
5000 BHD5947500.00000 KMF
10000 BHD11895000.00000 KMF