1 thousand Comorian francs to Bahraini dinars

Convert KMF to BHD at the real exchange rate

1000 kmf
0.841 bhd

1.00000 KMF = 0.00084 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:26
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 KMF0.00084 BHD
5 KMF0.00420 BHD
10 KMF0.00841 BHD
20 KMF0.01681 BHD
50 KMF0.04203 BHD
100 KMF0.08407 BHD
250 KMF0.21017 BHD
500 KMF0.42034 BHD
1000 KMF0.84069 BHD
2000 KMF1.68137 BHD
5000 KMF4.20343 BHD
10000 KMF8.40685 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Comorian Franc
1 BHD1189.51000 KMF
5 BHD5947.55000 KMF
10 BHD11895.10000 KMF
20 BHD23790.20000 KMF
50 BHD59475.50000 KMF
100 BHD118951.00000 KMF
250 BHD297377.50000 KMF
500 BHD594755.00000 KMF
1000 BHD1189510.00000 KMF
2000 BHD2379020.00000 KMF
5000 BHD5947550.00000 KMF
10000 BHD11895100.00000 KMF