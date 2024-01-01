Comorian francs to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert KMF to BDT at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = Tk0.2616 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KMF to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 KMF to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27180.2718
Low0.26160.2576
Average0.26680.2661
Change-3.05%1.00%
View full history

1 KMF to BDT stats

The performance of KMF to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2718 and a 30 day low of 0.2616. This means the 30 day average was 0.2668. The change for KMF to BDT was -3.05.

The performance of KMF to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2718 and a 90 day low of 0.2576. This means the 90 day average was 0.2661. The change for KMF to BDT was 1.00.

Track market ratesView KMF to BDT chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07790.5671.4911.6270.93421.404
1 GBP1.19911.291108.5741.7881.9511.1225.66
1 USD0.9280.774184.0841.3851.5110.86719.872
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KMF0.26165 BDT
5 KMF1.30823 BDT
10 KMF2.61645 BDT
20 KMF5.23290 BDT
50 KMF13.08225 BDT
100 KMF26.16450 BDT
250 KMF65.41125 BDT
500 KMF130.82250 BDT
1000 KMF261.64500 BDT
2000 KMF523.29000 BDT
5000 KMF1,308.22500 BDT
10000 KMF2,616.45000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Comorian Franc
1 BDT3.82197 KMF
5 BDT19.10985 KMF
10 BDT38.21970 KMF
20 BDT76.43940 KMF
50 BDT191.09850 KMF
100 BDT382.19700 KMF
250 BDT955.49250 KMF
500 BDT1,910.98500 KMF
1000 BDT3,821.97000 KMF
2000 BDT7,643.94000 KMF
5000 BDT19,109.85000 KMF
10000 BDT38,219.70000 KMF