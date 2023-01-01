3000 Japanese yen to Rwandan francs

Convert JPY to RWF at the real exchange rate

3,000 jpy
26,157 rwf

1.00000 JPY = 8.71915 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7863180.911151.479621.334250.8617.11851.329
1 GBP1.2717511.158781.88171.696831.094969.052951.69016
1 EUR1.09750.8629811.623881.464340.944937.812551.45858
1 AUD0.675850.5314330.61580910.9017530.5819074.811040.898205

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Rwandan Franc
100 JPY871.91500 RWF
1000 JPY8719.15000 RWF
1500 JPY13078.72500 RWF
2000 JPY17438.30000 RWF
3000 JPY26157.45000 RWF
5000 JPY43595.75000 RWF
5400 JPY47083.41000 RWF
10000 JPY87191.50000 RWF
15000 JPY130787.25000 RWF
20000 JPY174383.00000 RWF
25000 JPY217978.75000 RWF
30000 JPY261574.50000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Japanese Yen
1 RWF0.11469 JPY
5 RWF0.57345 JPY
10 RWF1.14690 JPY
20 RWF2.29380 JPY
50 RWF5.73450 JPY
100 RWF11.46900 JPY
250 RWF28.67250 JPY
500 RWF57.34500 JPY
1000 RWF114.69000 JPY
2000 RWF229.38000 JPY
5000 RWF573.45000 JPY
10000 RWF1146.90000 JPY