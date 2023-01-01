5000 Japanese yen to Icelandic krónas

Convert JPY to ISK at the real exchange rate

5000 jpy
4766.40 isk

1.00000 JPY = 0.95328 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7856080.91111.479621.333850.861157.11851.329
1 GBP1.272911.159781.883411.697861.096149.061141.69168
1 EUR1.097550.86223511.623961.463970.945137.812911.45864
1 AUD0.675850.5309530.61578110.9014830.5820084.811040.898205

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Icelandic Króna
100 JPY95.32800 ISK
1000 JPY953.28000 ISK
1500 JPY1429.92000 ISK
2000 JPY1906.56000 ISK
3000 JPY2859.84000 ISK
5000 JPY4766.40000 ISK
5400 JPY5147.71200 ISK
10000 JPY9532.80000 ISK
15000 JPY14299.20000 ISK
20000 JPY19065.60000 ISK
25000 JPY23832.00000 ISK
30000 JPY28598.40000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Japanese Yen
1 ISK1.04901 JPY
5 ISK5.24505 JPY
10 ISK10.49010 JPY
20 ISK20.98020 JPY
50 ISK52.45050 JPY
100 ISK104.90100 JPY
250 ISK262.25250 JPY
500 ISK524.50500 JPY
1000 ISK1049.01000 JPY
2000 ISK2098.02000 JPY
5000 ISK5245.05000 JPY
10000 ISK10490.10000 JPY