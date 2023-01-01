1500 Japanese yen to Honduran lempiras

Convert JPY to HNL at the real exchange rate

1500 jpy
257.74 hnl

1.00000 JPY = 0.17183 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8621351.0975591.19071.463531.623710.94556518.7476
1 GBP1.1599111.27305105.7721.697551.883351.0967721.7453
1 USD0.91110.785515183.08571.333451.47940.8615517.0813
1 INR0.0109660.009454280.012035810.01604910.01780570.01036940.205587

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Honduran Lempira
100 JPY17.18270 HNL
1000 JPY171.82700 HNL
1500 JPY257.74050 HNL
2000 JPY343.65400 HNL
3000 JPY515.48100 HNL
5000 JPY859.13500 HNL
5400 JPY927.86580 HNL
10000 JPY1718.27000 HNL
15000 JPY2577.40500 HNL
20000 JPY3436.54000 HNL
25000 JPY4295.67500 HNL
30000 JPY5154.81000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Japanese Yen
1 HNL5.81980 JPY
5 HNL29.09900 JPY
10 HNL58.19800 JPY
20 HNL116.39600 JPY
50 HNL290.99000 JPY
100 HNL581.98000 JPY
250 HNL1454.95000 JPY
500 HNL2909.90000 JPY
1000 HNL5819.80000 JPY
2000 HNL11639.60000 JPY
5000 HNL29099.00000 JPY
10000 HNL58198.00000 JPY