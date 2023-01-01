100 Japanese yen to Honduran lempiras

Convert JPY to HNL at the real exchange rate

100 jpy
17.18 hnl

1.00000 JPY = 0.17181 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8621551.0975591.19211.463531.623710.9455518.7477
1 GBP1.1598811.273105.771.697481.883281.0967321.7446
1 USD0.911150.785546183.0871.333451.47940.8615517.0814
1 INR0.01096590.00945450.012035610.01604880.01780540.01036930.205585

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Honduran Lempira
100 JPY17.18150 HNL
1000 JPY171.81500 HNL
1500 JPY257.72250 HNL
2000 JPY343.63000 HNL
3000 JPY515.44500 HNL
5000 JPY859.07500 HNL
5400 JPY927.80100 HNL
10000 JPY1718.15000 HNL
15000 JPY2577.22500 HNL
20000 JPY3436.30000 HNL
25000 JPY4295.37500 HNL
30000 JPY5154.45000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Japanese Yen
1 HNL5.82020 JPY
5 HNL29.10100 JPY
10 HNL58.20200 JPY
20 HNL116.40400 JPY
50 HNL291.01000 JPY
100 HNL582.02000 JPY
250 HNL1455.05000 JPY
500 HNL2910.10000 JPY
1000 HNL5820.20000 JPY
2000 HNL11640.40000 JPY
5000 HNL29101.00000 JPY
10000 HNL58202.00000 JPY