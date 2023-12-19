100 Japanese yen to British pounds sterling

Convert JPY to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 jpy
0.55 gbp

1.00000 JPY = 0.00546 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861951.0972591.1651.463241.622550.94541518.7423
1 GBP1.1601611.273105.7671.697611.882441.0968321.7444
1 USD0.911350.785546183.0851.333551.478740.8616517.0812
1 INR0.01096910.009454730.012035910.01605040.0177980.01037070.205587

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / British Pound Sterling
100 JPY0.54595 GBP
1000 JPY5.45954 GBP
1500 JPY8.18931 GBP
2000 JPY10.91908 GBP
3000 JPY16.37862 GBP
5000 JPY27.29770 GBP
5400 JPY29.48152 GBP
10000 JPY54.59540 GBP
15000 JPY81.89310 GBP
20000 JPY109.19080 GBP
25000 JPY136.48850 GBP
30000 JPY163.78620 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Japanese Yen
1 GBP183.16600 JPY
5 GBP915.83000 JPY
10 GBP1831.66000 JPY
20 GBP3663.32000 JPY
50 GBP9158.30000 JPY
100 GBP18316.60000 JPY
250 GBP45791.50000 JPY
500 GBP91583.00000 JPY
1000 GBP183166.00000 JPY
2000 GBP366332.00000 JPY
5000 GBP915830.00000 JPY
10000 GBP1831660.00000 JPY