1 thousand Japanese yen to Fijian dollars

Convert JPY to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
15.50 fjd

1.00000 JPY = 0.01550 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.785330.91131.478631.333550.861557.11851.3286
1 GBP1.2733511.160431.882821.698081.097059.064341.69177
1 EUR1.097350.8617511.622581.463370.945387.811491.45794
1 AUD0.67630.5311190.61630310.901880.5826664.814240.898532

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Fijian Dollar
100 JPY1.54972 FJD
1000 JPY15.49720 FJD
1500 JPY23.24580 FJD
2000 JPY30.99440 FJD
3000 JPY46.49160 FJD
5000 JPY77.48600 FJD
5400 JPY83.68488 FJD
10000 JPY154.97200 FJD
15000 JPY232.45800 FJD
20000 JPY309.94400 FJD
25000 JPY387.43000 FJD
30000 JPY464.91600 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 FJD64.52790 JPY
5 FJD322.63950 JPY
10 FJD645.27900 JPY
20 FJD1290.55800 JPY
50 FJD3226.39500 JPY
100 FJD6452.79000 JPY
250 FJD16131.97500 JPY
500 FJD32263.95000 JPY
1000 FJD64527.90000 JPY
2000 FJD129055.80000 JPY
5000 FJD322639.50000 JPY
10000 FJD645279.00000 JPY