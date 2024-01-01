2,000 Fijian dollars to Japanese yen

FJ$1.000 FJD = ¥67.90 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:56
FJD to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JPY
1 FJD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High67.904067.9040
Low64.786163.2592
Average66.267465.4535
Change4.64%0.32%
1 FJD to JPY stats

The performance of FJD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 67.9040 and a 30 day low of 64.7861. This means the 30 day average was 66.2674. The change for FJD to JPY was 4.64.

The performance of FJD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67.9040 and a 90 day low of 63.2592. This means the 90 day average was 65.4535. The change for FJD to JPY was 0.32.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8551.5080.9281.32384.0810.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7090.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83910.6150.87755.750.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2481.62611.42690.6390.8331.492

Compare us to your bank

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 FJD67.90400 JPY
5 FJD339.52000 JPY
10 FJD679.04000 JPY
20 FJD1,358.08000 JPY
50 FJD3,395.20000 JPY
100 FJD6,790.40000 JPY
250 FJD16,976.00000 JPY
500 FJD33,952.00000 JPY
1000 FJD67,904.00000 JPY
2000 FJD135,808.00000 JPY
5000 FJD339,520.00000 JPY
10000 FJD679,040.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Fijian Dollar
100 JPY1.47267 FJD
1000 JPY14.72670 FJD
1500 JPY22.09005 FJD
2000 JPY29.45340 FJD
3000 JPY44.18010 FJD
5000 JPY73.63350 FJD
5400 JPY79.52418 FJD
10000 JPY147.26700 FJD
15000 JPY220.90050 FJD
20000 JPY294.53400 FJD
25000 JPY368.16750 FJD
30000 JPY441.80100 FJD