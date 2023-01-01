5000 Jersey pounds to Uruguayan pesos

Convert JEP to UYU at the real exchange rate

5,000 jep
250,358.50 uyu

1.00000 JEP = 50.07170 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8608551.093990.99631.464021.624560.94727518.7221
1 GBP1.1616411.2707105.7031.700641.887131.1003921.748
1 USD0.914150.786968183.18521.338351.485110.86617.115
1 INR0.01098950.009460430.012021410.01608880.01785310.01041050.205746

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 JEP50.07170 UYU
5 JEP250.35850 UYU
10 JEP500.71700 UYU
20 JEP1001.43400 UYU
50 JEP2503.58500 UYU
100 JEP5007.17000 UYU
250 JEP12517.92500 UYU
500 JEP25035.85000 UYU
1000 JEP50071.70000 UYU
2000 JEP100143.40000 UYU
5000 JEP250358.50000 UYU
10000 JEP500717.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Jersey pound
1 UYU0.01997 JEP
5 UYU0.09986 JEP
10 UYU0.19971 JEP
20 UYU0.39943 JEP
50 UYU0.99857 JEP
100 UYU1.99714 JEP
250 UYU4.99285 JEP
500 UYU9.98570 JEP
1000 UYU19.97140 JEP
2000 UYU39.94280 JEP
5000 UYU99.85700 JEP
10000 UYU199.71400 JEP