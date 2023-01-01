100 Jersey pounds to Uruguayan pesos

Convert JEP to UYU at the real exchange rate

100 jep
5,005.79 uyu

1.00000 JEP = 50.05790 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8611.0937590.98251.464041.624580.9471918.7194
1 GBP1.1614411.27035105.6731.700431.886891.100121.7419
1 USD0.91430.787185183.1841.338551.485330.86617.1149
1 INR0.01099110.009463170.012021510.01609140.0178560.01041070.205747

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 JEP50.05790 UYU
5 JEP250.28950 UYU
10 JEP500.57900 UYU
20 JEP1001.15800 UYU
50 JEP2502.89500 UYU
100 JEP5005.79000 UYU
250 JEP12514.47500 UYU
500 JEP25028.95000 UYU
1000 JEP50057.90000 UYU
2000 JEP100115.80000 UYU
5000 JEP250289.50000 UYU
10000 JEP500579.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Jersey pound
1 UYU0.01998 JEP
5 UYU0.09988 JEP
10 UYU0.19977 JEP
20 UYU0.39954 JEP
50 UYU0.99884 JEP
100 UYU1.99769 JEP
250 UYU4.99423 JEP
500 UYU9.98845 JEP
1000 UYU19.97690 JEP
2000 UYU39.95380 JEP
5000 UYU99.88450 JEP
10000 UYU199.76900 JEP