50 Jersey pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert JEP to MRU at the real exchange rate

50 jep
2,498.77 mru

1.00000 JEP = 49.97550 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861841.0943591.03711.464511.625230.94778518.7313
1 GBP1.1603111.2698105.6331.699311.885791.0997221.7344
1 USD0.913750.787526183.18831.338251.485110.8660517.1164
1 INR0.01098450.009466780.012020910.0160870.01785240.01041070.205755

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JEP49.97550 MRU
5 JEP249.87750 MRU
10 JEP499.75500 MRU
20 JEP999.51000 MRU
50 JEP2498.77500 MRU
100 JEP4997.55000 MRU
250 JEP12493.87500 MRU
500 JEP24987.75000 MRU
1000 JEP49975.50000 MRU
2000 JEP99951.00000 MRU
5000 JEP249877.50000 MRU
10000 JEP499755.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jersey pound
1 MRU0.02001 JEP
5 MRU0.10005 JEP
10 MRU0.20010 JEP
20 MRU0.40020 JEP
50 MRU1.00049 JEP
100 MRU2.00098 JEP
250 MRU5.00245 JEP
500 MRU10.00490 JEP
1000 MRU20.00980 JEP
2000 MRU40.01960 JEP
5000 MRU100.04900 JEP
10000 MRU200.09800 JEP