250 Jersey pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert JEP to MRU at the real exchange rate

250 jep
12,495.35 mru

1.00000 JEP = 49.98140 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:07
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8617351.0943591.02291.464511.625350.94776518.7293
1 GBP1.1604511.26995105.6281.699511.886161.0998321.7346
1 USD0.91380.787433183.17531.338251.485220.8660517.1145
1 INR0.01098620.009467140.012022810.01608950.01785650.01041230.205764

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JEP49.98140 MRU
5 JEP249.90700 MRU
10 JEP499.81400 MRU
20 JEP999.62800 MRU
50 JEP2499.07000 MRU
100 JEP4998.14000 MRU
250 JEP12495.35000 MRU
500 JEP24990.70000 MRU
1000 JEP49981.40000 MRU
2000 JEP99962.80000 MRU
5000 JEP249907.00000 MRU
10000 JEP499814.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jersey pound
1 MRU0.02001 JEP
5 MRU0.10004 JEP
10 MRU0.20007 JEP
20 MRU0.40015 JEP
50 MRU1.00037 JEP
100 MRU2.00074 JEP
250 MRU5.00185 JEP
500 MRU10.00370 JEP
1000 MRU20.00740 JEP
2000 MRU40.01480 JEP
5000 MRU100.03700 JEP
10000 MRU200.07400 JEP