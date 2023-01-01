1 Jersey pound to Moroccan dirhams

Convert JEP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 jep
12.81 mad

1.00000 JEP = 12.81130 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861881.094291.00451.464861.625490.94804518.7319
1 GBP1.1602511.26955105.5881.699611.885981.0999721.7338
1 USD0.91390.787681183.16991.338751.485550.866417.1193
1 INR0.01098850.009470740.012023610.01609660.01786170.01041720.205835

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 JEP12.81130 MAD
5 JEP64.05650 MAD
10 JEP128.11300 MAD
20 JEP256.22600 MAD
50 JEP640.56500 MAD
100 JEP1281.13000 MAD
250 JEP3202.82500 MAD
500 JEP6405.65000 MAD
1000 JEP12811.30000 MAD
2000 JEP25622.60000 MAD
5000 JEP64056.50000 MAD
10000 JEP128113.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jersey pound
1 MAD0.07806 JEP
5 MAD0.39028 JEP
10 MAD0.78056 JEP
20 MAD1.56112 JEP
50 MAD3.90281 JEP
100 MAD7.80562 JEP
250 MAD19.51405 JEP
500 MAD39.02810 JEP
1000 MAD78.05620 JEP
2000 MAD156.11240 JEP
5000 MAD390.28100 JEP
10000 MAD780.56200 JEP