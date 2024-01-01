10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Jersey pounds

Convert MAD to JEP at the real exchange rate

10,000 mad
794.19 jep

د.م.1.000 MAD = £0.07942 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:38
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jersey pound
1 MAD0.07942 JEP
5 MAD0.39709 JEP
10 MAD0.79419 JEP
20 MAD1.58837 JEP
50 MAD3.97094 JEP
100 MAD7.94187 JEP
250 MAD19.85468 JEP
500 MAD39.70935 JEP
1000 MAD79.41870 JEP
2000 MAD158.83740 JEP
5000 MAD397.09350 JEP
10000 MAD794.18700 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 JEP12.59150 MAD
5 JEP62.95750 MAD
10 JEP125.91500 MAD
20 JEP251.83000 MAD
50 JEP629.57500 MAD
100 JEP1,259.15000 MAD
250 JEP3,147.87500 MAD
500 JEP6,295.75000 MAD
1000 JEP12,591.50000 MAD
2000 JEP25,183.00000 MAD
5000 JEP62,957.50000 MAD
10000 JEP125,915.00000 MAD